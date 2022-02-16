Two Juneau men have died from COVID-19

KTOO

A healthcare provider, wearing several types of personal protective equipment that is being tracked by the State of Alaska, provides care on April 7, 2020, for a woman hospitalized in an isolation room in the critical care unit of Bartlett Hospital, in Juneau, Alaska. on (Photo by Rashah McChesney/KTOO)
Two more Juneau residents have died of COVID-19. 

The state reported Wednesday that a man in his twenties and a man in his eighties had died, though few other details were given. City officials didn’t immediately return messages seeking more information on Wednesday afternoon.

So far, at least 21 Juneau residents have died from COVID-19. 

The state also reported another 24 new cases for Juneau since Monday. Those are the total new cases from the past two days, but that number doesn’t include Wednesday’s tests or results from home tests.

There are four people now being treated for the virus at Bartlett Regional Hospital. Eight staff members are home with positive tests or symptoms.

Statewide, another 863 Alaskans and visitors to the state tested positive for the virus between Monday and Tuesday.

Twenty-five more Alaskan residents died as well. Most were from Anchorage and Wasilla, but people from North Pole, the Kusilvak Census Area, Kodiak, Ketchikan, Fairbanks, Bethel and the Houston/Big Lake area died as well. 

So far, at least 1,141 Alaskans and visitors to the state have died from COVID-19. 

Rashah McChesney

Daily News Editor, KTOO

I help the newsroom establish daily news priorities and do hands-on editing to ensure a steady stream of breaking and enterprise news for a local and regional audience.

