Strong winds hammer Southcentral Alaska, leaving thousands without power and closing Mat-Su schools

by

A tractor-trailer lying on its side on a highway at night
A semitruck blocks part of the road on Monday, Jan. 3, 2021, near mile 34.5 of the Glenn Highway. (Screenshot of Alaska 511 webcam)

Heavy winds are hammering Southcentral Alaska, with some of the strongest gusts slamming the Matanuska-Susitna Borough. They’ve left thousands of homes without power. They’ve flipped small planes. They’ve overturned semitrucks.

Among the highest winds recorded by the National Weather Service: 88 mph at the Palmer Airport Sunday evening, said meteorologist Michael Kutz.

“There are numerous reports of fallen trees, power outages, blowing debris,” said Kutz. “It’s still holding at a pretty nasty rate up in the Palmer area.”

A high-wind warning is in effect until 6 p.m. Monday for the Matanuska Valley, including Palmer and Wasilla, with winds forecast to 40 to 50 mph and gusts up to 80 mph.

Crazy day in AK! Driving back from Anchorage on the Glenn, this is at the Parks/Glenn interchange. Two Semi's blown over…

Posted by Calvin Hall on Sunday, January 2, 2022

The Red Cross has set up shelters in the Mat-Su. On Sunday evening, the borough’s Department of Emergency Services advised people to stay home and stay off the roads “due to drifting and low visibility.”

The Mat-Su Borough School District has closed schools on Monday and students are learning remotely. The borough has also closed facilities Monday including its animal shelter, libraries and central landfill.

Not our pictures but this is from the Palmer airport, one of the sites the hubby works on. High winds made it a rough day out there.

Posted by Susie Wittrock on Sunday, January 2, 2022

Meanwhile, Wasilla police were warning people to steer clear of the local KFC/A&W store, which has collapsed.

“Please avoid the area due to flying debris and emergency vehicles,” police warned in a social media post. “There have been multiple reports of debris (not just from KFC) hitting and damaging vehicles.”

🚨AVOID THE AREA OF KFC MEANS AVOID THE AREA🚨Stop trying to get close to take pictures. Our officers vehicles are being…

Posted by Wasilla Police Department on Monday, January 3, 2022

Alaska Public Media

Alaska Public Media is our partner station in Anchorage. KTOO collaborates with partners across the state to cover important news and to share stories with our audiences.

