Gov. Dunleavy issues disaster declaration for Interior Alaska and Mat-Su storms

Gov. Mike Dunleavy discusses his 2022 budget proposal at a press conference on Dec. 15, 2021. (Wesley Early/Alaska Public Media)

Gov. Mike Dunleavy declared a disaster emergency on Monday for some areas in Alaska affected by severe winter storms.

Dunleavy’s declaration covers the Copper River and Delta/Greely areas, as well as the Fairbanks North Star, Denali and Matanuska-Susitna boroughs.

Extreme winds and cold temperatures have affected the areas. At one point over the weekend, 20,000 households in Mat-Su lost power. 

Dunleavy says now is the time to check in with neighbors and stay off the roads if possible. 

The declaration activates a program that provides assistance to individuals or families to meet disaster-related necessary expenses and serious needs. 

The Mat-Su Borough and American Red Cross established shelters at the Menard Sports Center in Wasilla and Palmer High School, in Palmer. 

A contingent of National Guard soldiers and airmen are activated in Fairbanks to assist the borough with any transportation needs.

This story has been updated to show that the Red Cross changed the shelter location in Palmer. 

