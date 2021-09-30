KTOO

Coronavirus

Alaska reports 10 more resident COVID-19 deaths and 1,234 cases

by

The Emergency Department and Day Surgery entrance at Providence Alaska Medical Center in Anchorage. (Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media)

Alaska reported 10 more resident COVID-19 deaths and over 1,200 new cases of the disease on Thursday.

Alaska has reported 83 COVID-19 deaths among residents in the last week. Eight of the deaths reported today happened in September, according to state data. Some of the deaths reported this week occurred as far back as last year due to a data backlog. The state has recorded 70 deaths so far this month.

December of 2020 is the deadliest month of the pandemic so far, with 100 deaths recorded. But health officials say based on hospitalization data, September is likely to become the deadliest once they finish reviewing death certificates.

Alaska still leads the nation in its 7-day COVID case rate, which is nearly twice as high as the next closest state and five times the national average, according to the New York Times.

Alaska Public Media

Alaska Public Media is our partner station in Anchorage. KTOO collaborates with partners across the state to cover important news and to share stories with our audiences.

Read next

Discord over masks escalates with arrests, Holocaust comparisons at the Anchorage Assembly

After roughly seven hours of testimony, the Assembly did not vote on the ordinance. They are expected to hear more testimony Thursday.

Yukon-Kuskokwim hospital operating under crisis standards of care

The health corporation issued a written statement on Wednesday saying the corporation is operating at capacity and has adopted new clinical guidelines for dispensing care.

Hoonah facing its worst COVID-19 outbreak since start of pandemic

As of Wednesday morning, there are 38 active cases in Hoonah, a city of 790 people. 

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications