Alaska reports record count of more than 1,700 COVID cases, dozens of deaths from backlog

The state of Alaska reported a new single-day record Friday of 1,735 cases along with 41 deaths over the past year that were newly linked to the coronavirus.

The deaths and record number of cases are the latest grim indicators of the pandemic’s toll in Alaska, including from the recent delta variant-driven surge, which has pushed the state’s case rate to the nation’s highest.

The new numbers are also likely to increase pressure on Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy and Anchorage’s conservative mayor, Dave Bronson, who have both resisted calls to institute measures like mask mandates and business restrictions to help control the spread of the virus.

State data shows that about half of the newly reported deaths came before Aug. 1, when the current delta-driven surge began intensifying. But the other half came since then.

The state health department has said that a cyberattack earlier this year has interfered with with its ability to record deaths. The 41 added to Alaska’s count Friday boost the total death toll from the virus by nearly 10% from the numbers reported the previous day, to 514 from 473.

Officials also say they haven’t been able to keep up with the daily reporting of positive tests submitted to the department by labs and providers, and it wasn’t immediately clear how many of Friday’s new cases reflected reports submitted the previous day.

But officials have also acknowledged that persistently high case counts reflect the fact that the coronavirus is raging in the state.

A spokesman for the state health department, Clinton Bennett, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the new data. The department has scheduled a news conference for later in the afternoon.

Before Friday, the previous record case count for residents was 1,285, set just one day earlier.

Earlier this week, Dunleavy’s administration announced that it had instituted crisis standards of care at the state’s hospitals — a reflection of the fact that some of them no longer have the staff or equipment to maintain modern levels of treatment.

