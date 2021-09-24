Some Juneau residents will soon have access to COVID-19 booster shots

Some Juneau residents will be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine booster as early as next week. Pfizer boosters will be available to vulnerable populations at the Juneau Public Health Center starting Tuesday. There will also be a clinic at Centennial Hall on Oct. 1-2.

Those who are eligible for the booster shot include people who are 65 and older, those in long-term care facilities, anyone 18 or older with underlying health issues and anyone 18 or older who is at an increased risk for exposure to COVID-19. Everyone who wants the booster must be at least six months out from the day they received their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended boosters for those populations. The FDA has authorized them as well.

At the moment, people who received Moderna or Johnson & Johnson shots initially are not able to get the Pfizer booster. Juneau Emergency Manager Robert Barr said he is hopeful the CDC and FDA will provide more guidance on those manufacturers soon.

Both booster sites will offer first or second doses of the Pfizer vaccine to people 12 years and older. Walk-ins will not be accepted, so those interested have to pre-register online.

Sign-ups are already available for boosters at Juneau Public Health and sign-ups for the Centennial Hall clinic will open Monday at noon. You can make an appointment online.