KTOO

Coronavirus | Southcentral

1,251 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska, breaking daily record

by

ose Urrutia gets a nostril swab on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, afternoon at the Loussac Library, one of Anchorage’s free COVID-19 testing sites. (Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media)

Alaska broke its daily COVID-19 record on Wednesday, reporting 1,251 new cases. The state’s case rate continues to be the highest in the nation, according to the New York Times.

The previous record was 1,095 cases in a day. Wednesday’s case count pushed Alaska’s total resident cases during the pandemic past 100,000.

The state also reported another resident death on Wednesday and the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 remains at near record levels.

Health officials say a data entry backlog has made inconsistent daily reports, but the state has experienced a 44% increase in cases over the last two weeks. And the over 9.1% testing positivity rate over the past seven days indicates that there are likely cases that aren’t being detected.

Alaska Public Media

Alaska Public Media is our partner station in Anchorage. KTOO collaborates with partners across the state to cover important news and to share stories with our audiences.

Read next

Juneau emergency staff inundated with questions about the city's COVID-19 response during community update

Juneau officials will hold a COVID-19 community update meeting at 4 p.m. today

Lemon Creek Correctional Center

55 Lemon Creek inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last month

As of Monday afternoon, the facility was housing 41 COVID positive inmates. It’s not clear how many staff members have tested positive.

Following JBER, Eielson Air Force Base restricts interactions off-base due to COVID

Eielson Air Force Base has increased its COVID-19 precautions after Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson’s commander declared a public health emergency on Friday.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications