1,251 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska, breaking daily record

Alaska broke its daily COVID-19 record on Wednesday, reporting 1,251 new cases. The state’s case rate continues to be the highest in the nation, according to the New York Times.

The previous record was 1,095 cases in a day. Wednesday’s case count pushed Alaska’s total resident cases during the pandemic past 100,000.

The state also reported another resident death on Wednesday and the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 remains at near record levels.

Health officials say a data entry backlog has made inconsistent daily reports, but the state has experienced a 44% increase in cases over the last two weeks. And the over 9.1% testing positivity rate over the past seven days indicates that there are likely cases that aren’t being detected.