55 Lemon Creek inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last month

Lemon Creek Correctional Center
Lemon Creek Correctional Center in Juneau. (Photo by Lisa Phu/KTOO)

An outbreak of COVID-19 at Lemon Creek Correctional Center in Juneau shows no sign of improvement. The first case was reported on Aug. 22 and since then, 55 inmates have tested positive for the virus. As of Monday afternoon, the facility was housing 41 COVID-positive inmates.

It’s not clear how many staff members have tested positive. Kelly Goode is the Deputy Commissioner for the state’s Department of Corrections.

“Due to HIPPA, DOC does not track staff positives,” Goode said. “Since vaccinations are not mandatory they are also not tracked.”

Corrections officials say they’re offering COVID-19 vaccines to all new inmates at Lemon Creek and visitors aren’t allowed during the outbreak.  

Just over 40% of the inmates at Lemon Creek Correctional Center are fully vaccinated. 

