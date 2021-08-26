Watch: Dunleavy announces strategy for helping hospitals deal with surge of COVID-19 cases

Updated at 5:36 p.m.

Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced on Thursday a series of steps intended to help hospitals deal with a surge of COVID-19 cases.

They include speeding up the process for allowing licensed health care providers to work in hospitals. The state is also looking to use federally contracted workers to temporarily staff hospitals.

“I strongly urge you to talk to your physician,” about being vaccinated, Dunleavy said, emphasizing the importance of talking with someone who you know and trust. “I have no doubt most physicians will suggest to their patients that they get the vaccine.”

The state also is considering amending hospital safety rules so that they can make more efficient use of temporary sites outside of their hospitals. The state will also use its bulk-purchasing power to buy supplies for hospitals.

Dunleavy said health care workers have been working long hours.

And he said he’s hopeful that if Alaskans are careful and take other steps to reduce the strain on hospitals, the current surge in cases will peak and then drop over the next month.

State Division of Public Health Director Heidi Hedberg urged Alaskans to consider wearing masks around others and keeping their social circles small.

She also said monoclonal antibodies are available to treat those who contract COVID-19. Those are man-made antibodies that act like human antibodies in the immune system.

State Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink noted the fast spread of the COVID-19 delta variant.

“Together, we determine where this pandemic goes,” she said, adding that there’s been a 24-percent increase in vaccinations so far this week compared with the same time period last week.

Original story

Gov. Mike Dunleavy is holding a press conference at 5 p.m. on Thursday.

He’ll be joined by the state’s Department of Health and Social Services Commissioner Adam Crum and Public Health Director Heidi Hedberg, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink, as well as Bryan Fisher from the Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management and Division Director of Corporations, Business and Professional Licensing Sara Chambers, according to a media release.

The state has seen a surge in new cases in August, including at least 701 new Alaskans who tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. That’s the highest daily new case count in eight months. That news comes as health officials continue to warn that Alaska’s hospital’s capacity is more stressed than it has been during the entire pandemic.

You can stream the post here, or on the governor’s Facebook page.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.