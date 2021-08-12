KTOO

Coronavirus | Southeast

Prisons in Seward, Ketchikan and Eagle River go into lockdown as COVID-19 cases rise

by

Hayward is begin kept at the Ketchikan Correctional Center. (Photo courtesy Alaska Department of Corrections)
Ketchikan Correctional Center. (Photo courtesy of Alaska Department of Corrections)

Prisons in Seward, Ketchikan and Eagle River are on lockdown due to COVID-19 cases.

Spring Creek Correctional Center in Seward, a maximum security prison that currently houses about 500 people, reported 21 general population cases Wednesday.

In Eagle River, Hiland Mountain Correctional Center, a women’s prison, is two weeks into a lockdown and reported five cases. And in Southeast, Ketchikan Correctional Center reported 11 cases.

The lockdowns mean that communal meals and recreation are on hold, and family visits are canceled. The Department of Corrections says attorney visits are still allowed.

Goose Creek Correctional Center, Alaska’s largest prison, reported a single COVID-19 case in its general population on Wednesday. But a spokesperson for the Department of Corrections says it, and the other nine prisons in the state, are still operating “as close to normal as possible.”

Several other prisons reported COVID-19 infections among their intake population, including the Anchorage Correctional Complex, which had 16 cases on Wednesday. The department says intakes are isolated for two weeks before coming into contact with the general population of a prison.

The corrections department says masks have been required for inmates and staff since last summer, based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendations for congregate settings. Over 2,000 people in the department’s custody have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic started last year. Five have died.

Read next

Residents of Alaska border towns eager to travel into Canada but chafe at COVID testing requirements

For many Alaskans living in Southeast towns close to the Canada border, that country’s reopening Monday to vaccinated Americans signified a small return to normal life after more than a year of isolation from neighboring communities.

People walk on the dock in front of Royal Caribbean’s Serenade of the Seas. The ship docked in Juneau on July 23, 2021.

Cruise ships returned to Southeast Alaska, but don't call it a comeback

The year before the pandemic, Alaska set record numbers for cruise ship tourism. This year, it's estimated Juneau will see about 10% of its usual cruise traffic.

An Alaska Airlines flight comes in for a landing at the Juneau International Airport.

Amid COVID surge, Alaska Airlines is 'looking closely' at workforce vaccine mandate

The company said the more contagious delta variant is driving its consideration of a mandate, which would not take effect until at least one vaccine is given full approval by the Food and Drug Administration.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications