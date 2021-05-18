Watch: Juneau officials to discuss newly relaxed masking requirements at 4 p.m.

Juneau officials plan to discuss the recently relaxed masking rules during a community update on COVID-19 at 4 p.m. today over Zoom.

City officials will also discuss COVID-19 case numbers, testing guidance for travelers flying into Juneau and vaccination options.

You can watch here, on the city’s Facebook page, or listen in by calling 1-253-215-8782 or 1-346-248-7799 with the webinar ID 985 6308 5159. The public can ask questions in advance by emailing COVIDquestions@juneau.org.

Anyone age 12 or older is eligible to get vaccinated. Vaccine appointments are available through local health care providers and pharmacies, and pop-up clinics that local businesses and organizations have requested.

As of Monday, city officials were aware of nine people with active cases of COVID-19 in the community.