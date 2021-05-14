KTOO

Update: KTOO-FM is back on the air; PBS TV channels restored

Fully vaccinated people in Juneau no longer have to wear masks, city says

People, masked and unmasked, in downtown on Saturday, September 5, 2020, in Juneau, Alaska. (Photo by Rashah McChesney/KTOO)
Juneau is relaxing COVID-19 rules for people who have been vaccinated against the disease.

Deputy city manager Mila Cosgrove says if someone is fully vaccinated — meaning they’ve completed their vaccination series and it has been two weeks since their final dose — they no longer have to wear a mask. The new guidelines mirror the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines that also relax social distancing measures for fully vaccinated people.

Cosgrove says masking rules may differ for businesses, such as grocery stores.

“Certainly, private businesses and other employers, office buildings, etc. can adjust their protocols accordingly. Private businesses may choose to still require people to mask but I think that’s going to be done on a case by case basis,” Cosgrove said.

The guidelines say unvaccinated people should still wear masks to protect those around them, including children who are not eligible for vaccination.

“Youth under the 11 and under who cannot be vaccinated will be required to continue masking as well as any youth or adults aged 12 that up who have not yet had that opportunity,” Cosgrove said.

Schools in Juneau are also requiring faculty to continue masking. And Cosgrove says masking is still required for anyone using public transit, as well as on planes.

Cosgrove says as of today 65.8% of people in Juneau aged 12 and up are fully vaccinated.

