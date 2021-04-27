KTOO

WATCH: Juneau’s weekly COVID update is at 4 p.m.

Juneau officials plan to hold their weekly community update on COVID-19 at 4 p.m. over Zoom.

You can watch here, on the city’s Facebook page, or listen in by calling 1-253-215-8782 or 1-346-248-7799 with the webinar ID 985 6308 5159.

The public can ask questions in advance by emailing COVIDquestions@juneau.org.

As of Monday, city officials know of 17 people with active cases in Juneau. More than 49% of Juneau’s total population has completed the vaccine series. At Thunder Mountain High School, the cluster total is eight cases, with two recovered.

Juneau officials plan to ease community restrictions and travel mandates related to COVID-19.

Emergency rules about risk levels and community restrictions lapsed on Saturday. The Juneau Assembly adopted new ones in an emergency measure on Monday.

The city recently stopped offering mass vaccination clinics at Centennial Hall for first doses. They’re focusing efforts on helping Juneau organizations set up pop-up clinics. Vaccine appointments are also available through local health care providers and pharmacies.

