With more than 61% of Juneau residents vaccinated, city switches to smaller pop-up clinics

Demand for COVID-19 vaccines is dwindling in Juneau. More than 61% of the city’s eligible population is fully vaccinated, so the city isn’t planning any more mass vaccination clinics.

Juneau residents who still want to get their first shot can now turn to small, pop-up clinics instead.

When Juneau officials started offering mass vaccination clinics for the COVID-19 shot, demand exceeded supply. They were often giving out more than 1,000 doses per event.

But there’s been a clear tapering in demand. The most recent first-dose clinic was the city’s last. They had capacity for over 1,000 doses but only gave out about 300.

Now, any Juneau organization can apply to have the shots come to them. Robert Barr, Juneau’s Emergency Operations Chief, said applicants can submit a set number of people who they know will want vaccines or set up an event on a walk-in basis.

“There are factors that go into that,” Barr said. “What’s the potential for walk-ins at the space? Have we done something recently in that small, geographic area around the site?”

Two churches hosted pop-up clinics on Monday. Brad Perkins is the program coordinator for Resurrection Lutheran Church. He said he thought offering vaccines during their month-end food pantry was the perfect opportunity.

“The last Monday of the month is usually our busiest because people are running out of money,” Perkins said. “We’ll see at least 50-60 people today picking up food, so we had a pretty good guess that we could get a number of people to come through and do this.”

Jess Brown is the wellness coordinator for the city and hospital. She was at the pop-up clinic helping patients schedule their follow-up appointments.

“It’s been really exciting to get some shots in arms,” Brown said. “I’ve had people come in and they are actually in tears because they are just so grateful and so ready to be past this whole last year.”

She said public health is all about meeting people where they’re at.

“Not everyone feels comfortable in different locations and so we might have a group that just feels more secure and comfortable getting it here,” Brown said. “It feels like a more trusted process.”

Kyle Asai-Lau received his first shot at the church and said it gives him peace of mind.

“I did grow up with asthma so I know I was a high-risk patient,” Asai-Lau said. “So getting the vaccination, just makes myself safer along with the people I live with.”

And for those still worried about getting the shot, he said “just go for it!”