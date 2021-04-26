Alaska Airlines bans Eagle River lawmaker for violating COVID-19 mask policy

Alaska Airlines said Saturday that it banned state Sen. Lora Reinbold, R-Eagle River, from its flights for continuing to refuse to follow mask-wearing requirements for travelers.

“We have notified Senator Lora Reinbold that she is not permitted to fly with us for her continued refusal to comply with employee instruction regarding the current mask policy,” spokesman Tim Thompson said by email.

“This suspension is effective immediately, pending further review. Federal law requires all guests to wear a mask over their nose and mouth at all times during travel, including throughout the flight, during boarding and deplaning, and while traveling through an airport,” he said.

The ban had cast uncertainty on how Reinbold might rejoin the Alaska Senate when legislative work resumes Monday. No other airline has regularly scheduled direct flights between Anchorage and Juneau.

But Reinbold embraced an alternate travel solution: On Sunday, she posted to her Facebook page describing “a long unexpected trip to Juneau by road/ferry system.” To reach a port serviced by a ferry to Juneau on Sunday, she would’ve had to drive hundreds of miles from Eagle River to either Skagway or Haines, which also would require going through part of Canada.

Alaska I went to new heights to serve you & have a new appreciation for the marine ferry system. I am keenly aware of… Posted by Lora Reinbold on Sunday, April 25, 2021