KTOO

Coronavirus | Juneau | Politics | State Government

Floor session cut short over dispute about Alaska House member’s anti-mask face covering

by

Rep. Christopher Kurka, R-Wasilla, leaves the chambers of the Alaska House of Representatives on Friday after an hour of delays concerning the wording on his mask. (Peter Segall / Juneau Empire via AP, pool)

The Alaska House of Representatives’ floor session on Friday was cut short over a dispute about the message on a member’s face mask. 

Wasilla Republican Rep. Christopher Kurka wore a mask with the words “Government Mandated Muzzle” written on it. 

Today’s session was delayed by an hour, with House leaders talking with Kurka at various times during the delay. 

House leaders told Kurka that the mask was not appropriate and offered him a plain mask, which he declined, according to a House majority caucus spokesperson.  The majority includes 15 Democrats, four independents and two Republicans.

On Monday, Kurka criticized the rule that he had to wear a mask during the floor session, before taking his mask off and leaving the session. He later wore the mask with the message on it during committee meetings. 

House leaders told the leadership of the Republican minority caucus earlier this week that Kurka wouldn’t be allowed to wear the mask during the floor session, according to the majority spokesperson. 

The leaders wouldn’t hold the session as long as Kurka refused to comply. 

House leaders consider the mask to violate standards that members adhere to a professional business attire dress code. These standards also prohibit members from having drinks with logos on them during floor sessions. These standards were conveyed to members before this year’s legislative session, but they aren’t written in the Legislature’s rules.

The House is scheduled to hold another floor session on Saturday. 

Member support ensures trusted, fact-based news is always available for you and your neighbors. Support your reliable news source today. Donate to KTOO.

Read next

Sen. Jesse Kiehl gets a COVID-19 test on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, in Juneau, Alaska. Regular testing and daily screening is a requirement for working the state capitol this session. (Photo by Rashah McChesney/KTOO)

COVID-19 testing will continue at Alaska Capitol; contract extended through June

Some Republican members repeatedly attempted to open a discussion of whether the council should change the COVID-19 safety policies. 

'Let's end this charade,' Wasilla lawmaker says before removing his mask on the House floor

State Rep. Christopher Kurka calls Capitol COVID-19 rules a power play before he was asked to leave the room.

Alaska senators skeptical over Dunleavy administration's plan to privatize rural DMVs

The state-run Division of Motor Vehicle offices in Haines, Homer, Valdez, Tok, Delta Junction and Eagle River would be eliminated under a plan presented Thursday by Department of Administration Commissioner Kelly Tshibaka.