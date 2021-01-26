KTOO

Coronavirus | Southcentral

Alaska announces first case of more contagious strain of COVID-19

by

Stephanie DeRonde, a state microbiologist, uses an Illumina sequencer to analyze strains of the virus that causes COVID-19 at the Fairbanks public health lab on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. (Alaska Department of Health and Social Services/screengrab)

State health officials said Tuesday that they’ve detected Alaska’s first case of a more contagious strain of COVID-19 that first was found in Britain, though they’re hopeful it’s been contained for now. The person, who officials didn’t identify, received their positive test in Anchorage on Dec. 22, after visiting a state where the strain, known as B.1.1.7, had already been detected.

When data from the person’s positive test suggested that it could be the contagious strain, the state included it in a group of more than 300 similar specimens that were analyzed over the past three weeks. After confirming the result in a second lab, Alaska officials notified CDC of their findings Monday, the Department of Health and Social Services said in a prepared statement Tuesday. The infected person isolated after learning of their positive result, the department said; they lived with one other person who also got sick, tested positive and successfully isolated. Both people have recovered, the department said.

“The two patients remained in isolation and stated that they did not have contact with others,” the statement quoted Alaska Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink as saying. “We are hopeful that transmission of this particular variant stopped with these two individuals, but we will very likely detect the variant strain again soon.”

State health officials have scheduled a news conference at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Read next

The City of Borough of Juneau took questions about job cuts, furloughs and working with labor unions to reduce the city’s deficit on Thursday. (Photo by William Gill/Creative Commons)

WATCH: City officials to give latest on Juneau's COVID-19 response

You can watch on this post, on the City and Borough of Juneau’s Facebook page or on Zoom. The public can submit questions in advance to CovidQuestions@juneau.org.

Staff of the state legislature line up for screening on Jan. 20, 2021, in Juneau, Alaska. (Photo by Rashah McChesney/KTOO)

'You can't bubble the Legislature': How Alaska's lawmakers and capital city are coping with COVID-19 this session

There are more than 130 legislators and staff in Juneau for the legislative session. 

The COVID-19 testing crunch is over. But fewer Alaskans are getting tested — a trend officials want to change.

Officials say they’ve noticed a recent drop-off in the number of people using Anchorage’s drive-through testing sites, in spite of quickening turnarounds and relatively short wait times.