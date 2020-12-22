Watch: City officials to give the latest on Juneau’s COVID-19 response



City and Borough of Juneau staff will give their latest COVID-19 update at 4 p.m. today.

City Manager Rorie Watt and member of the local emergency operations center will give a presentation and then answer questions from community members and media.

Meanwhile, Bartlett Regional Hospital reported Tuesday that 7,000 Alaskans have been vaccinated with the first dose of Pfizer’s vaccine against the virus, 495 of them are staff at the hospital. The hospital has 105 vaccines ready for staff who haven’t signed up to receive it yet. There are currently two vaccines circulating in Alaska. Both require two doses.

You can stream the city’s update here, join the Zoom webinar or call 1-346-248-7799 or 1-669-900-6833 or 1-253-215-8782, and use the Webinar ID: 985 6308 5159.

If you want to ask a question in advance, you can email COVIDquestions@juneau.org.