KTOO

Coronavirus | State Government

Alaska Department of Corrections announces third inmate death due to COVID-19

by

Goose Creek Correctional Center
Goose Creek Correctional Center. (Photo by Ellen Lockyer/Alaska Public Media)

The Alaska Department of Corrections announced the third death of an Alaska prisoner due to COVID-19 on Tuesday. A 78-year-old with underlying health conditions was transferred from Anchorage Correctional Center to Alaska Regional Hospital on Dec. 4 and died from COVID-19 complications on Tuesday, according to a statement.

Last week, a 77-year-old at the Goose Creek prison in Point Mackenzie died of COVID-19 at the Mat-Su Regional Medical Center. Two weeks ago, the state announced the first death, a 69-year-old at Goose Creek. The state has withheld the names of the individuals for privacy reasons.

The Department of Corrections has reported 21 incarcerated people currently hospitalized due to COVID-19. Across Alaska’s prison system, more than 1,000 people have tested positive for the disease, including more than half the population of the Goose Creek prison. That’s out of 4,500 total people currently serving time in the state correctional system, according to the Alaska Justice Information Center.

As of Monday, 617 of Goose Creek’s approximately 1,300 inmates had active cases of COVID-19, according to Department of Corrections spokesperson Sarah Gallagher. Anchorage Correctional Complex had 43 active cases and Yukon-Kuskokwim Correctional Center had 65.

Read next

With vaccine on the way, Gov. Dunleavy to declare third disaster related to COVID-19 pandemic

Dunleavy will issue the disaster declaration by Monday and it will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 16th.

Citing ‘stalemate’ on masks, Alaska municipal and health leaders say it’s time for a new approach from Gov. Dunleavy

Municipal and health care leaders are pushing Alaska GOP Gov. Mike Dunleavy to take a new approach to contain Alaska’s COVID-19 outbreak, as case counts rise, schools remain closed, businesses clash with customers over face coverings and hospitals warn that they're stretched thin.

Moderates unite in US Senate and beat a path to Murkowski’s door

Moderates in Congress like Sen. Lisa Murkowski may finally be having their day. Or so it would seem, with a COVID-19 relief bill gaining momentum after months of partisan stalemate.

Year-End Member Drive. Your support keeps us connected.