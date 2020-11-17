State updates testing requirements for travel to remote communities

Updated 6 p.m.:

New travel requirements from the State of Alaska take effect this Saturday.

Health order 8 allows communities to enact their own travel restrictions. It also provides guidance on in-state travel.

For Juneau residents, COVID-19 testing is now required before traveling to other Alaska communities off the ferry or road systems. Residents should receive a negative test result 72 hours before their flight, or follow strict social distancing upon arrival until they receive their result.

Testing prior to in-state travel can be done at the Juneau International Airport. Appointments should be made in advance.

The same rule applies to people traveling to Juneau from communities off the ferry or road system for longer than three days.

If their visit to Juneau is shorter than that, they do not need to be tested beforehand. But they should either get tested within five days of returning or quarantine for 14 days.

Original story:

The City and Borough of Juneau’s weekly community update is at 4 p.m. today.

Members of the city’s emergency operations center will provide information about the COVID-19 response in Juneau and answer questions.

Juneau has seen high rates of COVID-19 transmission in the community for a number of weeks, with almost half of positive cases in the last two weeks resulting from secondary spread from a known case.

The city now considers the outbreaks among the homeless population and at the Mendenhall Auto Center to be resolved. But seven students at the University of Alaska Southeast recently tested positive.

Community members can submit questions to COVIDquestions@juneau.org.

Watch on Zoom, Facebook Live or here once the meeting is live. You can also call the city to listen by phone by calling 1-346-248-7799 or 1-669-900-6833 or 1-253-215-8782, webinar ID 985 6308 5159.