In Juneau, a small protest and other reactions to Biden’s election win

The news that Joe Biden had won the presidential election broke in Alaska early on Saturday morning.

It was a clear and sunny day in Juneau after a week of snow and rain and wind. At noon, supporters of President Donald Trump held a small protest on the steps of the State Capitol.

Howard Sholl, a local cook, walked over to watch the protest. He said that he’s happy with the election outcome.

“I, well, never liked Trump to begin with,” he said, later adding: “But I’m also from Delaware, and I like Joe Biden.”

He said he used to work in Delaware and he once met then-U.S. Senator Biden.

Sholl is in a minority of the Alaska voters whose ballots have been counted so far. With an estimated 56% of the votes counted, Trump leads Biden in the state, 62% to 33%. Counting will resume on Tuesday.

The protesters claimed that election misconduct had led to Biden’s win. Sholl said he hasn’t heard anything that would support those claims.

Sholl’s coworker and fellow Juneau resident Leo Ellis also watched the protest.

“I mean, I’m very happy. It’s been a long four years and I’m glad that this country is ready for a change,” Ellis said.

Protests were organized by Trump supporters at state capitol buildings across the country on Saturday.

There were about 10 people gathered on the Alaska State Capitol steps. It was a relatively quiet protest, with Trump supporters chatting among themselves and with passersby on 4th Street. The protesters waved flags in support of the president.

“We’re just really baffled as to why Biden won,” said state worker Lisa Idell-Sassi, who was one of the protesters. “We saw the votes coming in the night of the third, and [Trump] was definitely in the lead. And then all of a sudden, the next day, all of these mystery ballots came in through all of the states I am sure you’re aware of. And we think the election has become a sham. We think the Democrats are stealing the election.”

Idell-Sassi expressed hope that Trump would be successful in various lawsuits challenging thousands of ballots. She and other protesters said that there was evidence that dead people had voted and that all of the ballots that were counted later in the week were for Biden.

Neither of these claims have received support in court so far. And through Sunday, no evidence had emerged that the election’s outcome was in question.

Patty Morgan, a swim teacher, said her opposition to abortion led her to vote for Trump.

“And I honestly believe it’s a good versus evil, you know, and I am pro-life, and Trump is our most pro-life president ever,” she said.

She said she was considering turning off Fox News for good after the network declared Biden the winner.

“I will stand with Trump and I think that this isn’t over,” she said, adding that she doesn’t think Trump will accept the outcome even if he doesn’t win in court. And she said that if that’s the case, she won’t accept it either.