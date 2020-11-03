Alaska Votes: Election Updates

The KTOO News Department will be updating this post with the latest election coverage. Check back for updates, and learn how we plan to get you timely, fair and accurate news on Election Day here.

Alaskans line up at polls as large number of absentee ballots wait to be counted

By Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO and Alaska Public Media

There were long lines at polling places across Alaska on Tuesday, despite more votes being cast early and by mail than in the past.

There were more than 161,000 votes cast absentee or early through Monday in the state. That total is more than half of the total number of Alaska votes cast in the 2016 presidential election.

The Alaska Division of Elections reported in-person turnout at a sampling of 15 of the 441 precincts around noon on Tuesday. Turnout was a little less than a third of the total turnout in the last presidential election. But since it was only a third of the way through the day, it wasn’t far out of line with previous years.

Division of Elections Director Gail Fenumiai expressed hope on Monday that there would be in-person voting in every community. She noted one exception; Clark’s Point community members said they wanted no in-person voting. So the division provided the community with absentee ballots.

Alyse Galvin, the Democratic Party-endorsed candidate for U.S. House, poses for a photo on Election Day, Nov. 3, 2020, next to her campaign bus. She was taking a break from waving signs at a busy Anchorage intersection. (Nat Herz/Alaska Public Media)

Republican U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan stands with a group of sign-wavers on the morning of Election Day, Nov. 3, 2020, at the corner of Benson Boulevard and Minnesota Drive in Anchorage. (Nat Herz/Alaska Public Media)

Residents wave signs in support of Dan Sullivan at a busy intersection in Midtown Anchorage on Tuesday. (Photo by Jeff Chen/AKPM)

Poll watcher Diana Svede at Service High School in Anchorage on Election Day 2020. An election machine was malfunctioning at the time. (Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media)

A sign directs voters to a polling location in Unalaska, AK on Tuesday. (Photo by Hope McKenney/KUCB)

Poll workers in Unalaska help a man with his ballot. (Photo by Hope McKenney/KUCB)

A sign welcomes voters to a polling station in Wrangell, AK. (Photo by Sage Smiley/KSTK)

Poll workers have gloves, hand sanitizer and other personal protection equipment set out for voters in Wrangell, AK on Tuesday. (Photo by Sage Smiley/KSTK)

Sixth-graders hold signs encouraging people to vote at the busy intersection of Jefferson Street and Tongass Avenue in Ketchikan. (Photo by Eric Stone/KRBD)

Voters sign for their ballots at the Auke Bay precinct on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Juneau, Alaska. (Photo by Rashah McChesney/KTOO)



A Dillingham poll worker sits behind a plexiglass shield to help voters cast their ballots. (Photo by Brian Venua/KDLG)

Voters leave a polling place in Nome, AK on Tuesday. (Photo by Sophia DeSalvo/KNOM)

Andrea Irrigoo waits at a polling place in Nome to help voters with their ballots. (Photo by Sophia DeSalvo/KNOM)

Voters line up inside Bayside Fire Hall in Kodiak to cast their ballots. (Photo by Dylan Simard/KMXT)

Alaska voter stickers sit ready for voters who have just cast their ballots in Kodiak on Tuesday. (Photo by Dylan Simard/KMXT)

By late afternoon, there were scattered reports of problems at polling places statewide, but no large-scale problems. It remained to be seen if more problems would emerge in the evening or after polls close.

While news outlets are reporting high turnout nationally, the turnout in Alaska won’t start to become clear until in-person results are reported on Tuesday night. It’s not yet known whether the unprecedented number of absentee and early votes represent more voters than in the past, or whether people who already planned to vote moved up when they voted.

All absentee ballots — as well as those in-person early votes cast after Thursday — won’t start to be counted by the Division of Elections until next Tuesday, Nov. 10. The division faces a deadline of Nov. 18 to count absentee ballots.

Alaska is the last state in the country to begin counting absentee ballots. Fenumiai defended Alaska’s slower approach.

“The division believes the legal requirement of one person, one vote takes priority over counting ballots quicker,” she said.

The state uses that time to ensure that none of the absentee ballots were cast by people who also voted on Election Day.

State law says elections officials “shall” start counting absentee ballots at 8 p.m. on Election Day. Fenumiai said on Monday that the law means that the state can’t start counting absentee ballots before 8 p.m.

“Duplicate voting is prohibited by statute as well, so we will not know whether the ballot should be counted and is eligible to count until the duplicate research has occurred,” she said.

The results announced on Tuesday night will include 37,995 early votes cast through Thursday, as well as the in-person results from Thursday.

That still leaves roughly 123,000 early votes that had arrived through Monday to be counted next week, as well as thousands more absentee and questioned ballots that hadn’t yet arrived.

KTOO will report on results on Tuesday night, from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. It will be streamed on ktoo.org/listen.