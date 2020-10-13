Juneau woman dies of COVID-19 at Bartlett hospital

A Juneau woman has died of COVID-19 at Bartlett Regional Hospital.

She was in her 60s and died early Tuesday morning, according to a hospital media release.

This is the first death related to COVID-19 at Juneau’s city hospital. There are currently six people with COVID-19 being treated at Bartlett. Since March, staff have treated 23 patients with the virus; most of them have been discharged.

The city has had a surge in cases in recent weeks driven partially by an outbreak among Juneau’s bar staff and one among area residents who are homeless.

According to city data, there are currently 45 active cases of COVID-19 among Juneau residents.

In the last two weeks, most of the city’s newly identified cases have been attributed to community spread. That means they can’t be linked to another person who has also tested positive for the virus and could imply that the person has been exposed by someone who is undiagnosed or doesn’t know they’re sick with the virus.