WATCH: Juneau gives weekly COVID-19 response update

City leaders say Juneau’s positive case rate is going down, but community members need to remain vigilant about social distancing and mask wearing to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Although numbers are improving in Juneau, Fairbanks and Anchorage continue to see an increase in cases. Deputy City Manager Mila Cosgrove said people traveling outside of Juneau should be mindful while traveling and upon their return.

She also said there have been no new COVID-19 cases for the last two weeks associated with the outbreak among bar employees last month, so that cluster is considered completed.

The City and Borough of Juneau’s weekly community update is at 4 p.m. today.

Members of the city’s emergency operations center will provide information about the local COVID-19 response and answer questions.

Last week, city officials lifted restrictions on indoor service in local bars and restaurants. Bars without food service had to close for two weeks after an outbreak related to an event attended by many local bartenders became a concern. The number of new COVID-19 cases has gone down lately, but officials say community spread remains a concern.

The Glory Hall homeless shelter in downtown also reopened last week after closing due to concern about exposure from someone who tested positive. The city tested clients and staff at the shelter and no other positive cases were identified.

Community members can submit questions to COVIDquestions@juneau.org.

Watch on Zoom, Facebook Live or here once the meeting is live. You can also call the city to listen by phone by calling 1-346-248-7799 or 1-669-900-6833 or 1-253-215-8782, webinar ID 985 6308 5159.

