Glory Hall reopens after closing for potential COVID-19 exposure

The Glory Hall homeless shelter reopens Wednesday at 7 a.m. after closing for more than a week after two recent visitors tested positive for COVID-19.

In response to the possible exposure, the City and Borough of Juneau tested 102 people at the Glory Hall, AWARE shelter and the Housing First facility on Friday. All of the results came back negative.

The city’s emergency warming shelter at the Juneau Arts and Culture Center remained open.

About seven people who had close contact with the two people who tested positive for the virus are still in quarantine.

A number of people who had been staying overnight at the Glory Hall were moved to hotels during the closure.

The shelter will continue operating during the day 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and overnight. It’s accepting fewer people than usual to reduce the spread of the virus.