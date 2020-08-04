Alaska reports another COVID-19 death and 80 new infections





Another Alaskan has died with COVID-19.

The Anchorage man was in his 70s, according to the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services. He’s the 25th Alaskan whose death is linked to the infectious disease.

A spokeswoman with the state health department said Monday that it’s unknown if the man had any underlying medical conditions. Based on the information the state has, COVID-19 was a factor in the death.

The state reported about a dozen of its total deaths in June and July as the number of infections in Alaska also climbed.

On Monday, Alaska’s number of known COVID-19 cases rose by 80. Sixty-one of them are residents who tested positive, most from Anchorage.

The rest are nonresidents. Nearly all of them work in the seafood industry. Plus, two are oil field workers on the North Slope.

Of Alaska’s 4,064 COVID-19 cases since March, about 70% — nearly 3,000 — are still considered active. That includes cases among residents and visitors.

The average percentage of daily positive tests for the past three days is 2.27%.

The City and Borough of Juneau reported one new individual with COVID-19 in Juneau on Monday. Since March, Juneau has had 91 residents and 63 nonresidents test positive for COVID-19.