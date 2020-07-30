The rules for crossing the Canadian border into Alaska just got even stricter

The Canadian border has been closed to non-essential travel since March. That closure has been extended until August 21.

And the Canadian Border Services Agency announced Thursday that it will be adopting stricter rules for travelers passing through Canada to Alaska for essential purposes.

Starting July 31, people driving to Alaska from the Lower 48 will only be able to enter Canada through one of five border crossings: Abbotsford-Huntingdon, Kingsgate and Osoyoos in British Columbia, Coutts in Alberta and North Portal in Saskatchewan.

Anyone who attempts to enter Canada at another border station on their way to Alaska will be denied entry. However, entry into Canada from Alaska will not be restricted to specific points of entry.

While in the country, travelers will be required to take the most direct route from their point of entry to their point of exit and report to border authorities before leaving Canada.

Travelers will be given a tag to hang from their rear view mirrors for the duration of their trip to or from Alaska. The tags are intended to show that travelers are transiting and include the date they must depart Canada.

Border Service Officers will decide whether to allow entry to Canada based on the information available to them at the time of crossing, so travelers are encouraged to have documentation for their purpose of travel.

And while transiting Canada, authorities ask that travelers avoid contact with others, remain in their vehicles as much as possible and wear a mask or face covering.