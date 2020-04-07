Watch: Dunleavy administration to talk about COVID-19 strategy in rural Alaska

Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s latest COVID-19 press conference is scheduled for 5 p.m.

The governor, Health and Social Services Commissioner Adam Crum and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink have been holding these briefings almost daily since March 10.

During Tuesday’s briefing, they’ll be discussing the state’s COVID-19 response plan in rural Alaska.

At these news conferences, administration officials have shared updates on the number of people in the state with confirmed cases, announced public health mandates and explained the administration’s strategy and rationale.

They’ve imposed 12 public health mandates that have reshaped daily life across Alaska to combat the spread of the virus. Those mandates and other Alaska-specific COVID-19 resources and information are available at coronavirus.alaska.gov.

There have been few positive cases of the virus identified in rural Alaska. A resident of the Western Alaska hub of Bethel has tested positive on Monday and is self-isolating at home.

According to KYUK, the Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corp. — which operates a hospital in Bethel and clinics in many of the surrounding villages — has conducted about 70 COVID-19 tests. The results of 25 are still pending.

The hospital says it has enough test kits to meet the needs in the region now.

The Anchorage Daily News reported on Monday that the Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corp. had planned to launch village-based testing by April 1. But those plans were complicated by the bankruptcy announcement of the RavnAir Group — the only air carrier in many of the villages. That means there are no available flights to carry swabs from some villages to hub communities for testing.

You can watch Tuesday’s news conference live on this post, the governor’s Facebook or Livestream pages, or on 360 North television.

This preview was written by KTOO’s Rashah McChesney.