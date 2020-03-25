Watch live: Gov. Dunleavy’s COVID-19 panel discussion for March 25

Gov. Mike Dunleavy plans to hold a panel press conference at 6 p.m. today.

Dunleavy said yesterday the panel would include members of the State Emergency Operations Center, and that they’d highlight ways companies in Alaska are helping fight the coronavirus.

“Alaska’s not known as a manufacturing hub, but we do have a number of outfits, a number of companies that actually make things in Alaska. And they are rising to the request, the call to come and help,” he said.

He mentioned making personal protective equipment that health care workers need, swabs needed for testing, and hand sanitizer.

“We’ve got to be more independent when it comes to our health care,” he said. “This pandemic has shown us and much of the world that we’re not prepared for everything. This pandemic will change that for the better, for Alaska.”

Dunleavy said he’d set aside up to an hour for the press conference to let the press ask about “any and every aspect about our battle with this virus.”

Public health mandates and other Alaska-specific COVID-19 resources and information are available at coronavirus.alaska.gov.

You can watch today’s press conference live on this post, the governor’s Facebook or Livestream pages, or on 360 North television.

This preview was written by KTOO’s Jeremy Hsieh.