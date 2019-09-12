US House votes to block drilling in Arctic Refuge; bill unlikely to become law

The U.S. House of Representatives voted Thursday to close the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to oil development.
But, as Alaska Congressman Don Young pointed out, there’s almost no chance the Senate will pass it.
“You’re wasting our time,” the Republican representative told drilling opponents during the floor debate. “It will not go anywhere. That’s why I’m not going to get really excited and go over there and — never mind.”
The vote, though, shows House Democrats are still trying to slow the Trump administration’s momentum on bringing industrial development to the refuge in northeastern Alaska.
There were 225 members who voted to block oil development in the refuge, while 193 voted against the bill. Four Republicans crossed the aisle to vote “yes.” Five Democrats were among the “no” votes.
So far, it’s produced no sign of a pause from the Trump administration. A few hours after the House vote, the Bureau of Land Management released its final environmental report on oil leasing in the refuge. Officials said they plan to hold the first ANWR lease sale by the end of the year.
Trump administration rolls out final environmental review for Arctic Refuge oil leasing
Alaska has a lot going on right now.
Never miss the important parts with insightful (and entertaining) news from The Signal, the best weekly Alaska news email.
Recent headlines
-
State files felony charges against Baker Hughes after Kenai Peninsula workers were sickenedThe charges against the company and its subsidiaries stem from an alleged 2014 incident involving workers from UIC Construction.
-
Rural Alaska clinics depend on broadband internet. What happens when it goes out?Gail Alstrom of the St. Mary’s Sub-Regional Clinic says rural Alaska health care clinics like hers rely on broadband internet service. An outage sends them back in time.
-
2 in 5 Alaska students are proficient in English language arts, fewer in mathThe Alaska Department of Education and Early Development shared the results of last school year's statewide testing last week. There’s plenty of room for improvement.
-
Anchorage School District finds ‘pattern’ of bias in judge who disqualified teen swimmerAfter a Dimond High School athlete was disqualified at a swim meet over a uniform infraction, uproar and investigation led the Anchorage School District to call for a volunteer judge's dismissal.