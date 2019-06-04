Red Carpet Concert: Burnt Down House, ‘Weary Bones’

The Homer bluegrass band Burnt Down House stopped by KTOO to perform “Weary Bones” as part of KTOO’s Red Carpet Concert series. The song was written by bass player and lead vocalist Angela Brock. The six-piece acoustic band describes themselves as “True County” and features Katie Klann on fiddle, Josh Kennedy on banjo, Geddy Miller on mandolin and Dylan Weiser on guitar.

Created in collaboration with Justin Smith of Rusty Recordings in Gustavus, this video is part of our Red Carpet Concert series, an ongoing music video project by KTOO Public Media. Watch this video and other Red Carpet Concerts, including Nicole Church, at KTOO.org

