Red Carpet Concert: Snow Children, ‘The Things That Are True’

The Snow Children stopped by KTOO to perform their song “The Things That Are True” as part of KTOO’s Red Carpet Concert series. The song is from the musical theater production of “Snow Child,” which is based on the book of the same title, written by Alaska author Eowyn Ivy. The musical debuted at Arena Stage in Washington, D.C., in April 2018.
The song was written by Juneau musician Bob Banghart with composer and lyricist Georgia Stitt, who sings and plays ukulele in this Red Carpet performance. Banghart plays mandolin and is joined by Libby Stringer on fiddle, John Staub on upright bass, Eric Graves on dobro and Jason Robert Brown on guitar.
Created in collaboration with Justin Smith of Rusty Recordings in Gustavus, the video is part of our Red Carpet Concert series, an ongoing music video project by KTOO Public Media. Watch this video and other Red Carpet Concerts, including Sarah Hamilton and Radiophonic Jazz at KTOO.org.
Recent headlines
-
Victims in floatplane crash near Metlakatla identifiedA federal investigation into Monday’s fatal floatplane crash near Metlakatla has begun, and both victims have been identified.
-
Juneau protesters rally in support of abortion accessRallies took place across the country Tuesday as abortion rights supporters spoke out against the recent passage of more restrictive legislation in several states.
-
From Texas to Colorado to Scotland, ANWR drilling opponents take their case to CEOsWhile a demonstration at BP's Denver headquarters was underway on Monday, the architect of a broader strategy to deter ANWR drilling was on a train, traversing the length of the United Kingdom.
-
Juneau explores using fines to address ‘chronic nuisance properties’The city is looking into a new way to deal with properties that make frequent appearances on the police blotter.