Red Carpet Concert: Snow Children, ‘The Things That Are True’

The Snow Children stopped by KTOO to perform their song “The Things That Are True” as part of KTOO’s Red Carpet Concert series. The song is from the musical theater production of “Snow Child,” which is based on the book of the same title, written by Alaska author Eowyn Ivy. The musical debuted at Arena Stage in Washington, D.C., in April 2018.

The song was written by Juneau musician Bob Banghart with composer and lyricist Georgia Stitt, who sings and plays ukulele in this Red Carpet performance. Banghart plays mandolin and is joined by Libby Stringer on fiddle, John Staub on upright bass, Eric Graves on dobro and Jason Robert Brown on guitar.

Created in collaboration with Justin Smith of Rusty Recordings in Gustavus, the video is part of our Red Carpet Concert series, an ongoing music video project by KTOO Public Media. Watch this video and other Red Carpet Concerts, including Sarah Hamilton and Radiophonic Jazz at KTOO.org.

