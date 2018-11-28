Juneau School District seeks public input on superintendent search

Juneau public schools could have a new leader next year — or not. The Juneau School District is looking for a new superintendent, but some are hoping they won’t look far.

It’s up to the Juneau School Board to fill the top job in the district. Board President Brian Holst said he wants the community involved in the process.

“There’s lots of reasons that everyone should be rooting for us and helping us to make the best selection possible,” said Holst.

Holst said that’s because strong schools mean strong communities. Students enter the local workforce, great schools can draw new families to Juneau and, with nearly 700 employees, the school district is one of the largest employers in the city.

District Chief of Staff Kristin Bartlett is helping the school board draw up a profile of the ideal superintendent, which will be finalized at the school board’s December meeting.

“I think that when we have a positive climate in our schools, that often is a result of the leadership,” Bartlett said.

Earlier this month, a public meeting was held to gather ideas for that profile. About 15 people sat or stood around lunch tables in Harborview Elementary School’s echoey cafeteria. Board members said they could tell them whatever they wanted to.

One community member responded, “I want Bridget.”

She was referring to Bridget Weiss. She served as the district’s director of student services for four years — until this August. That’s when the previous superintendent, Mark Miller, left Juneau to take a job in California. Weiss was appointed interim superintendent.

Since then, Holst said the school board has gotten a lot of positive feedback about her performance. Weiss has indicated she would like to keep the job, and Holst said that’s the first option the school board will consider.

“When we look at our options after December — the profile — what we are clearly going to do is look at the interim and say, ‘How well does the interim match up to what our needs are?’” Holst said.

If the board decides it’s a good match, they’ll offer Weiss a permanent contract. But if they decide they’d like to consider other candidates, they’ll need to do a search. The board estimates an internal search would cost around $2,500. The low end for a national search is about $11,000, but it could cost up to $40,000.

According to Holst there would be “essentially no cost” to hire Weiss permanently. But he said that won’t be a major factor in whether the board retains Weiss as superintendent or moves ahead with a search.

“I certainly am not going to base the decision on the cheapest process. We just want the best process,” Holst said.

He added that the cost of a search at any level would be a small percentage of the district’s $86 million budget.

The school board held an input meeting with district staff Tuesday and held another public meeting Wednesday night at Thunder Mountain High School.

The board invites anyone in the community to email their thoughts on the superintendent search to searchinput@juneauschools.org.