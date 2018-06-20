Strawn sentenced to 88 years in murder of Brandon Cook

Christopher Strawn has been sentenced to a total of 90 years in prison for the fatal shooting of Brandon Cook.

Strawn was arrested shortly after the October 2015 incident at the Kodzoff Acres Trailer Park. Strawn stood trial twice. The first trial early last year ended in a mistrial. Strawn ditched his public defender and represented himself during a second trial in October, which ended in a conviction.

Superior Court Judge Philip Pallenberg sentenced Strawn on Wednesday morning to 88 years for murder and two years for assault.

There was no suspended time, but the Strawn, 34, will be eligible for parole in 30 years.

The two years for the assault charge is related to Tiffany Johnson, Cook’s friend, who witnessed the shooting. Strawn, Cook and Johnson were renovating the trailer when Strawn pulled out a firearm, believed to be a shotgun, and fired at 30-year-old Cook from behind. He then fled, and Johnson hid in the trailer’s back room until police officers arrived.

During Wednesday’s sentencing, Cook’s father, Donald Cook, spoke on behalf of the victim and broke down crying several times while speaking.

“(Strawn) gets to wake up morning. His life goes on even if he’s in prison. He gets to live.”

Strawn, who represented himself during the hearing, said he was “truly sorry for everybody’s loss.”

This story will be updated.