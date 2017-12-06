Breaking: Search underway in Gastineau Channel for two missing men

Three people are reported in good condition while two people still missing after a skiff overturned in Gastineau Channel Tuesday evening.
Petty Officer Colin Fitzgerald of Coast Guard Sector Juneau said a total of five people were in a skiff heading out to a tug anchored up near Aurora Harbor. The skiff took on water and capsized at about 9 o’clock.
Juneau Police Sargeant Shawn Phelps said two women that were in the skiff swam to the dock and got in another boat to rescue three men in the water. One of the men climbed onto the capsized boat and was picked up by a Coast Guard boat, taken to shore, and treated by Coast Guard medical staff.
The two women were treated at the scene by Capital City Fire/Rescue for exposure.
All three people were then taken to Bartlett Regional Hospital and treated for mild hypothermia.
There was also a dog in the boat, which was rescued and is now being cared for by Animal Control.
Two men from the skiff remain missing.
Fitzgerald says two small rescue boats and an H-60 helicopter are still searching Gastineau Channel Wednesday morning from south of the Douglas Bridge up to the flats area of the Mendenhall wetlands.
(This story will be updated as more details become available.)
