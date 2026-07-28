Newscast – Tuesday, July 28, 2026

In this newscast:
- Forecasters predict the glacial lake responsible for producing Juneau’s annual glacial outburst flood will fill a bit later than initially forecast,
- Eight candidates are vying for three open seats on the Juneau Assembly during this fall’s local election,
- The upcoming school year is less than one month away and district leadership says operations will remain largely the same,
- A handful of state legislators returned to Juneau on Monday to begin a third special session on tax breaks for the Alaska LNG project,
- A new Anchorage Police program aims to improve public safety by getting people into substance use treatment