KTOO

Newscasts

Newscast – Tuesday, July 28, 2026

by

In this newscast:

  • Forecasters predict the glacial lake responsible for producing Juneau’s annual glacial outburst flood will fill a bit later than initially forecast,
  • Eight candidates are vying for three open seats on the Juneau Assembly during this fall’s local election,
  • The upcoming school year is less than one month away and district leadership says operations will remain largely the same,
  • A handful of state legislators returned to Juneau on Monday to begin a third special session on tax breaks for the Alaska LNG project,
  • A new Anchorage Police program aims to improve public safety by getting people into substance use treatment

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week