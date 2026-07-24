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Newscasts

Newscast – Friday, July 24, 2026

by

In this newscast:

  • A Juneau public transportation survey closes Sunday
  • The University of Alaska Southeast is partnering with Minnesota-based Mitchell Hamline School of Law to allow Alaska students to get a law degree locally
  • The Juneau Assembly plans to tackle major local election topics on Monday
  • Investors that want to ship bulk water out of Sitka are asking for an extension to gather funding for a plan
  • The CDC reports a fourth gastrointestinal illness outbreak aboard the National Geographic Seabird since late May
  • Fewer sockeye salmon are returning to the Kenai River than did this time last year

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