Newscast – Friday, July 24, 2026

In this newscast:
- A Juneau public transportation survey closes Sunday
- The University of Alaska Southeast is partnering with Minnesota-based Mitchell Hamline School of Law to allow Alaska students to get a law degree locally
- The Juneau Assembly plans to tackle major local election topics on Monday
- Investors that want to ship bulk water out of Sitka are asking for an extension to gather funding for a plan
- The CDC reports a fourth gastrointestinal illness outbreak aboard the National Geographic Seabird since late May
- Fewer sockeye salmon are returning to the Kenai River than did this time last year