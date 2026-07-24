Deadline to share feedback about Juneau transportation services nears

Sunday is the last day for residents to share survey feedback with the City and Borough of Juneau on how to better Juneau’s public transportation.

The City and Borough of Juneau is partnering with the Juneau Coordination Transportation Coalition to collect input via an online survey about Juneau’s transportation needs.

The survey tackles topics like gaps in current services and potentially expanding current routes and hours. It also looks into ensuring people with disabilities, older adults and lower-income households get the services they need. The survey asks questions about Juneau’s public transportation service, Capital Transit, and other transit services like private taxis and buses.

Boosting Juneau’s public transportation capacity has become a growing need in recent years as cruise tourism has boomed. Many visitors have begun opting to ride city buses instead of private tours to see the Mendenhall Glacier. According to data compiled by bus drivers during the 2023 season, nearly 400 people were left behind at bus stops — seven were in wheelchairs. That typically occurred on days when more ships were in town.

The city uses money collected annually from cruise ship passengers to help pay for the increased demand.

The survey allows residents to share feedback on where transportation options are lacking or unavailable, which will inform how the city moves forward with prioritizing needs.

The survey closes on Sunday evening at 11:59 p.m.