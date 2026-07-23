Newscast – Thursday, July 23, 2026

In this newscast:
- The Alaska Division of Elections has moed thousands of registered voters to its “inactive” list due to suspicion that they are not citizens.
- As the candidate filing deadline approaches, the race for Juneau’s two open school board seats appears to be uncontested so far.
- One of Dutch Harbor’s major seafood processors plans to pay about $5,900 to federal regulators to settle violations of the Clean Water Act.
- Geoff and Marcy Larson talk about running the Alaskan Brewing Company, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year.