Newscast – Tuesday, July 14, 2026

In this newscast:
- A Juneau artist’s design will be printed on bear garbage cans downtown. Crystal Jackson’s painting of bears frolicking on a rainbow background is the winning artwork in a contest to decorate 44 new bear cans.
- A cruise ship dock and development project planned for downtown Juneau will be scaled down by more than half its original size but will cost an additional $100 million dollars.
- Juneau’s off-road vehicle park, years in the making, could open its first trail as soon as this September.
- An AI-generated story of a beluga whale escaping the Alaska SeaLife Center in Seward received millions of views across social media last month. The center quickly issued a statement confirming the story was false. But the incident highlights how AI-generated content is becoming harder to identify. And for organizations like the SeaLife Center, how false information can harm their reputation and credibility.
- What does it mean for Alaska to get the maximum benefit from its resources?