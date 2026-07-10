KTOO

Newscasts

Newscast – Friday, July 10, 2026

by

In this newscast:

  • Defenders of ranked choice voting and the open primary filed complaints to the Alaska Public Offices Commissions against a campaign supporting a measure to repeal both things.
  • A Juneau resident shot and wounded a yearling black bear that was rummaging through trash downtown on Thursday morning.
  • Alaska’s three major cities continue to have higher living costs than most of the nation’s urban areas.
  • KTOO’s Mike Lane speaks with Southeast Alaska Food Bank executive director Dan Parks about the organization’s work to combat food insecurity.

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