KTOO

Newscasts

Newscast – Thursday, July 9, 2026

by

In this newscast:

  • Gov. Mike Dunleavy vetoed a bill today that would have reimposed limits on campaign contributions in state elections.
  • The City and Borough of Juneau released a new evacuation zone map in preparation for the glacial outburst flood expected later this summer.
  • The Alaska Beacon reports Alaskans who have been wrongfully convicted can now apply to claim Alaska Permanent Fund dividends that were withheld while they were incarcerated, under a new law.
  • The future of Juneau’s city museum is uncertain as the effects of the Assembly’s budget cuts begin to take hold.

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week