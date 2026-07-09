Newscast – Thursday, July 9, 2026

In this newscast:
- Gov. Mike Dunleavy vetoed a bill today that would have reimposed limits on campaign contributions in state elections.
- The City and Borough of Juneau released a new evacuation zone map in preparation for the glacial outburst flood expected later this summer.
- The Alaska Beacon reports Alaskans who have been wrongfully convicted can now apply to claim Alaska Permanent Fund dividends that were withheld while they were incarcerated, under a new law.
- The future of Juneau’s city museum is uncertain as the effects of the Assembly’s budget cuts begin to take hold.