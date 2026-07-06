Newscast – Monday, July 6, 2026

In this newscast:
- A black bear entered Juneau’s historic Alaskan Hotel on Sunday,
- Ship traffic is growing in the Arctic and scientists are looking at how that affects marine mammals,
- A California couple set out to play a game of croquet on the lawn of every state capitol, but Alaska’s doesn’t have a lawn,
- The Alaska state House’s ethics committee says Homer Republican Representative Sarah Vance likely violated state law by using publicly funded resources to criticize a local newspaper’s coverage