Newscast – Thursday, June 25, 2026

In this newscast:
- Gov. Mike Dunleavy trimmed nearly $90 million from the state budget with line-item vetoes before signing a series of appropriations bills Wednesday afternoon,
- Bookings opened Thursday morning for Juneau’s new public use cabin at the Mendenhall Campground,
- There is a new social media trend of people dancing around Alaska Native totem poles. Tribal organizations across Southeast Alaska are speaking out,
- Harmful toxins that cause paralytic shellfish poisonings are again present in the waters around Southeast Alaska,
- Gov. Mike Dunleavy vetoed a bill on Wednesday naming a longtime University of Alaska Anchorage economic research center after its first director, Vic Fischer