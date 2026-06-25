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Newscasts

Newscast – Thursday, June 25, 2026

by

In this newscast:

  • Gov. Mike Dunleavy trimmed nearly $90 million from the state budget with line-item vetoes before signing a series of appropriations bills Wednesday afternoon,
  • Bookings opened Thursday morning for Juneau’s new public use cabin at the Mendenhall Campground,
  • There is a new social media trend of people dancing around Alaska Native totem poles. Tribal organizations across Southeast Alaska are speaking out,
  • Harmful toxins that cause paralytic shellfish poisonings are again present in the waters around Southeast Alaska,
  • Gov. Mike Dunleavy vetoed a bill on Wednesday naming a longtime University of Alaska Anchorage economic research center after its first director, Vic Fischer

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