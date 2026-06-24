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Newscasts

Newscast – Wednesday, June 24, 2026

by

In this newscast:

  • A Juneau man was arrested last week after he allegedly chased two girls in the Mendenhall Valley,
  • The former Juneau Police officer who slammed a man to the ground during an arrest last summer is asking a court judge to dismiss a lawsuit brought against him,
  • A new state law enacted Monday allows charitable organizations to gamble on snowfall,
  • A U.S. Department of Defense agency is preparing to exhume the remains of an unidentified WWII soldier buried in Sitka National Cemetery this week

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