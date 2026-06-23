Newscast – Tuesday, June 23, 2026

In this newscast:
- The Juneau Community Foundation is giving the Alaska Legislature 16 two-bedroom apartments as part of a long-term effort to keep the state’s capital in Juneau.
- Four U.S. Coast Guard crew members involved in a helicopter crash in Sitka Monday morning have been reported safe with “non-serious injuries.”
- Juneau residents say they want to see the city’s tourism task force address issues like helicopter noise, downtown bus traffic and whale watching congestion.
- Alaska State Troopers recovered the body of an Anchorage paddleboarder who went missing in Turnagain Arm after a weekend-long search.
- A man seeking to challenge U.S. Senator Dan Sullivan has filed suit after the Alaska Division of Elections removed him from this year’s ballot.
- The winning team in a race from Washington state to Ketchikan crossed the finish line Monday night.