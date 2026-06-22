Newscast – Monday, June 22, 2026

In this newscast:
- A Juneau man who was reported missing earlier this month has been found dead,
- The Juneau Assembly passed a resolution declaring a local emergency in anticipation of the annual glacial outburst flood later this summer,
- The Juneau Assembly also passed a resolution to support the homeporting of a second Coast Guard icebreaker in Juneau,
- KTOO’s Community News Intern Elan Chappell recently chatted with people outside the Juneau-Douglas City Museum to learn more about what having access to local history means to them,
- One couple in Juneau, Maureen Longworth and Lin Davis, have dedicated their lives to advocating for LGBTQ+ rights,
- Alaska’s acting attorney general announced a $20,000 settlement with a jewelry company that operates in Ketchikan, Juneau and Skagway