KTOO

Newscasts

Newscast – Monday, June 22, 2026

by

In this newscast:

  • A Juneau man who was reported missing earlier this month has been found dead,
  • The Juneau Assembly passed a resolution declaring a local emergency in anticipation of the annual glacial outburst flood later this summer,
  • The Juneau Assembly also passed a resolution to support the homeporting of a second Coast Guard icebreaker in Juneau,
  • KTOO’s Community News Intern Elan Chappell recently chatted with people outside the Juneau-Douglas City Museum to learn more about what having access to local history means to them,
  • One couple in Juneau, Maureen Longworth and Lin Davis, have dedicated their lives to advocating for LGBTQ+ rights,
  • Alaska’s acting attorney general announced a $20,000 settlement with a jewelry company that operates in Ketchikan, Juneau and Skagway

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