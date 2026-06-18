Newscast – Thursday, June 18, 2026

In this newscast:
- Capital City Fire/Rescue responded to a structure fire at the site of two historic, abandoned cabins in the Mendenhall Valley Thursday afternoon. Smoke could be seen from the surrounding area. No injuries were reported.
- Juneau residents will have their first chance to testify in front of Juneau’s Visitor Industry Task Force Thursday at City Hall or online at 5:30 p.m.
- A critical deep ocean observation network that includes a long-standing station off the coast of Alaska has been saved from getting dismantled. As first reported by the New York Times, the Trump administration dropped its plan to get rid of the ocean and climate tracking system after the U.S. Senate unanimously blocked the move this week.
- An attorney advising the state Legislature says the Division of Elections likely lacked legal justification for disqualifying Dan. J. Sullivan of Petersburg from running in Alaska’s U.S. Senate race.
- Salmon is a staple traditional food in Alaska. But a growing number of Alaskans are discovering they have a unique intolerance to the fish. It’s an allergy not to the seafood itself but to the parasites that live in it.