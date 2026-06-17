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Juneau | Tourism

Residents can share their thoughts on tourism to Juneau task force on Thursday

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Tourists walk the seawalk in downtown Juneau on Tuesday, May 12, 2026. (Photo by Clarise Larson/KTOO)

Juneau residents will have their first chance to testify in front of Juneau’s Visitor Industry Task Force on Thursday at City Hall or online at 5:30 p.m.

The task force has been meeting since mid-December and is comprised of Juneau Assembly members and people involved in the tourism industry. 

The group is examining whether the city’s current approach to managing tourism is working and recommending big-picture changes to the Juneau Assembly. That’s as major cruise tourism developments are on the horizon in the capital city.

So far, the task force has discussed topics like whale watching, downtown crowding and flightseeing among other issues. Last week, members heard from Goldbelt Incorporated President and CEO McHugh Pierre about the corporation’s proposed plan to build a cruise ship port on the backside of Douglas Island 

The task force is slated to dive into long-term planning and draft policy recommendations for the city later this summer and fall. The task force is expected to finalize its recommendations on Oct. 22. Residents will have another chance to testify before then on Oct. 15. 

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