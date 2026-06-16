KTOO

Newscasts

Newscast – Monday, June 15, 2026

by

In this newscast:

  • A citizen ballot proposition that would add a new seasonal sales tax will appear on the local ballot this fall election,
  • Six new firefighters officially joined Capital City Fire/Rescue after completing a year-long apprenticeship,
  • Alaska allows at least some late-arriving ballots to be counted as long as they are postmarked by election day, but a U.S. Supreme Court ruling could complicate that,
  • Planned Parenthood of Alaska is suing the state to expand access to abortion medication via telehealth

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