Newscast – Monday, June 15, 2026

In this newscast:
- A citizen ballot proposition that would add a new seasonal sales tax will appear on the local ballot this fall election,
- Six new firefighters officially joined Capital City Fire/Rescue after completing a year-long apprenticeship,
- Alaska allows at least some late-arriving ballots to be counted as long as they are postmarked by election day, but a U.S. Supreme Court ruling could complicate that,
- Planned Parenthood of Alaska is suing the state to expand access to abortion medication via telehealth